The Bedford Regional Water Authority discussed an energy savings project at its regular meeting on Aug. 20.
If the authority can execute the energy conservation measures outlined in the construction agreement, it will be assured a certain amount of savings in energy, said BRWA Assistant Executive Director Nathan Carroll. The project got started after the authority had a conversation with a man who made a presentation at a conference in Staunton who expressed interest and looked at some of the facilities in Bedford. At the time however, the authority was busy with the Smith Mountain Lake project.
“It just wasn’t the time,” Carroll said. “We’ve dusted that off and revisited the project. What the group has done at this point it looked at the central wastewater treatment plant because that’s our largest energy user amongst all of our facility.”
On a budgetary level, Carroll believes there is a big opportunity for savings, but the next step is to quantify and nail down those savings in a contract form as an investment grade audit. That is when the authority can get a better estimate on savings.
-For more information, see the August 28 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
