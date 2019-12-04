The Moonshine Beekeeper's Association will hold a course on beekeeping in January of next year for anyone interested.
This course will provide the new beekeeper with basic knowledge and essential skills that will assist in their first year of beekeeping. Beekeeping is a life‐long journey of continued learning with many existing variables that can taunt even a seasoned beekeeper.
The class will prepare the beginner with a basic set of skills and will cover topics, such as a brief historical overview about beekeeping; basic bee yard set‐up including basic plans of a functional hive stand; equipment, protective gear and essential tools; hands‐on demonstration of beekeeping equipment assembly; general overview of honeybee stock; pest management and diseases; honey harvest and extraction (labeling requirements) and a basic overview of local nectar sources.
Please register in advance so sufficient materials can be provided. Anyone interested should contact Jeff Brown by phone at (540) 721‐3450 for questions or register by email at: jeffbrownmba@gmail.com. For registration purposes, provide name, phone, email address, and number of attendees in your family unit (3 maximum).
The cost will be $125 per person or family unit consisting of spouse and/or children. The fee includes three textbooks including "Field Guide to Honey Bees and Their Maladies," "Beekeeping Basics" and "The Beekeepers Handbook."
The literature included with the class is a resource that will provide a lifetime of learning material. Each attendee receives one‐year membership to Moonshine Beekeepers Association and will have available mentors from the club to assist in their learning experience.
There will be four classroom workshops with a field day held at Franklin County Public Library at 355 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.
Class Schedule:
• Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The field day will be held at Windy Gap Apiary, 2237 Coopers Cove Road in Hardy. It will be scheduled on a Saturday in March or April, depending on weather conditions. Attendees will be notified by email.
