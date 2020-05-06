Once Virginia schools were closed due to the growing concern of the threat that COVID-19 was starting to impose, many families were worried how they were going to feed their children since they relied on the school system.
Schools across the state then implemented a drive-by lunch pickup program for school lunches, which allows students to have access to their lunch meals. Franklin County schools have been part of this program and have seen numerous students jump on this opportunity, but how many children have they fed exactly?
Franklin County schools, for the month of April, have served 33,463 meals to students. Since they started back on March 16, they have served more than 48,000 meals.
