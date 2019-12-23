String Bean, Corn, Peas Concert held

The String Bean, Corn and Peas Concert recently was held at Halesford United Methodist Church (UMC) to success. The concert featured soloist Sharon Jones, the Main Street Men quartet and Halesford Gospel Singers Choir. Door prizes were given out between singers while light refreshments and fellowship were enjoyed after the music.
At the concert, it was announced that the goal of 800 cases was met and exceeded. They collected more than 1,200 cases (12 cans in a case) of canned string beans, corn and peas. The 1,200 cases were distributed to 10 area food banks and food ministries.
“Halesford UMC and Epworth UMC thank God for the 1,200 cases of canned string beans, corn and peas collected this year,” a concert organizer stated. “We thank the churches that held food drives. We also thank the businesses and individual donors. We know there is a lot of work still to do, and hope you will come next year to the String Bean, Corn and Peas Concert, to be held in September 2020. We thank all who helped this year, and look forward to more of God’s blessings in the years to come!”
-For more information, see the Dec. 18 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
