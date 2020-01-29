A Wirtz resident was charged after a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a vehicle during the traffic stop Jan. 18 and located approximately 100 small baggies containing powder residue, numerous syringes and a set of digital scales.
A field test kit conducted on the powder residue in one of the bags tested positive for heroin.
-For more information, see the Jan. 29 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.