‘Bedford Boys’ play ongoing at LU

When 35 young men from Bedford, Virginia, were called to join the Allied recovery of western Europe in 1944 as a spearhead for the D-Day invasion, their story of loss and sacrifice became local, national, and international history.
Their unforgettable actions are still affecting the region to this day, and on Friday, Nov. 15, their story was brought to the Tower Theater stage at Liberty University with “Bedford Boys,” an original play written and performed by students.
This weekend will have the last showings of the play.
The “Bedford Boys,” as they have come to be known, were from Company A of the 116th Regiment of the 29th Division in Bedford and were among the first wave of soldiers to hit the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. The small town of Bedford experienced a larger loss of men per capita than any other town; 19 men died that day and in the three days that followed. Thirteen survived. The National D-Day Memorial is located in Bedford for this reason, about 25 minutes from Liberty’s campus.
The play’s production process began in January, when a team of 14 students from the theatre department’s Writing Project collaborated to tackle the storytelling task.
-For more information, see the Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
