As of Tuesday, the Agape Center is back in full operation while following Virginia’s Phase 2 guidelines for limited capacity, physical distancing and heightened sanitary and disinfection practices.
The Agape Center has been open throughout most of the COVID pandemic in line with the precautionary measures laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Virginia. Clients have been able to pick up their monthly allotment of food and recently have been offered the opportunity to meet with a mentor if they wanted to request prayer and/or household items.
A minimal crew of volunteers interacted with the clients during this time. Other volunteers were not out in the public areas but continued their department’s “behind the scenes” activities (housekeeping, food pickups, sorting of clothing and other donations, etc.)
Some volunteers took advantage of this downtime to spruce up or get a bit ahead on the services their departments provide. For example, the Gift Shop where clients are able to choose a birthday gift could not be open but the assembly of gift baskets did not stop.
All in all, the Agape Center volunteers kept “dancing in the rain.”
Clients who do not have an appointment scheduled are asked to call the Agape Center to set one. Low income or no income people are always welcome. It is suggested that new clients give the office a call to schedule their first visit.
New volunteers also are welcome. There is a myriad of ways to help. Visit the Agape Center website (www.agapecentersml.org) or call (540) 296-0609 for more information on the services provided and the opportunities to volunteer.
The Center is located at 1159 Promised Land Road, Moneta, VA 24121 across from the Moneta Farm Store on Route 122.
The Agape Center recognized Lisa Floyd, well-known Smith Mountain Lake artist, and The Landing Love Project for their generosity and support.
Floyd held a silent auction of 12 of her paintings and raised $730 for the Agape Center.
Tiffany Silva, part owner of The Landing Restaurant, and her daughter Zoe visited the Agape Center on two different occasions and distributed 500 meals to the clients.
More information on these events can be found in the April and soon-to-be-published May-June edition of the Agape Center newsletters available on the center’s website.
The Agape Center at Smith Mountain Lake provides mentoring, food, clothing, household goods and more to those in our community who need help through difficult times. Over 300 volunteers serve an average of 2,500 individuals per month from Bedford and Franklin counties. The Agape Center is a partner program of Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
