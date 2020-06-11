Due to the effects of COVID-19, the projected finish date of a project to renovate a little chapel that was originally an old African-American school has been moved back to September, according to Eastlake Community Church Senior Pastor Troy Keaton.
“Our plan was to have it done by July 5,” said Keaton. “We’re probably a month or two behind.”
Just over two months ago, Eastlake Community Church finished construction on their new church building and then quickly started on the chapel project by moving the chapel to a cemetery.
Work had slowed down during the pandemic, but now it is ramping up.
