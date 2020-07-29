The Smith Mountain Lake Airport will be expanding after an unanimous vote of approval by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
The expansion will include six additional hangers and a terminal building. It will be able to host seven to ten more airplanes. Right now, the airport can house 20 airplanes.
Immediate Construction is to begin with a 63-by-60 foot hangar building that’s 3,780 square feet.
During the Planning Commission public hearing held in June, some citizens spoke in favor and against the expansion.
Find out more in the upcoming edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.