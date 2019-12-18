FC schools leader retiring

On Monday, Dec. 9, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. W. Mark Church notified the School Board of his intention to complete his 34-year career in public education and retire effective Aug. 1, 2020.
Church has been at the division’s helm since 2012. Prior to being appointed superintendent, Church served briefly as the interim superintendent. His current employment contract with the division is through June 2022. Before accepting the superintendency, he was the division’s director of Career and Technical Education (CTE). His leadership tenure with Franklin County Public Schools spans 20 years. Before coming to Franklin County, Church was the Virginia director for SkillsUSA (VICA) and the former Industrial Cooperative Training teacher coordinator for both Lynchburg City and Rockingham County Schools. Church is currently a part-time adjunct professor for James Madison University.
Although not a native, Church grew up in Franklin County attending Boones Mill Elementary School, Franklin Middle School (inaugural class) and then graduating from Franklin County High School (FCHS).
-For more information, see the Dec. 18 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
