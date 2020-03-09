A fatal boating accident in 2016 on Smith Mountain Lake resulted in a recent $900,000 settlement from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF), according to reports.
The family of Drewry Hall of Martinsville, Virginia, who was 20 at the time of the accident that killed Gabrielle Brooke Ayers, 17, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, reached a settlement for $900,000 last month, reports state.
The settlement concerned a conviction of improper boating that was overturned by a Pittsylvania County judge nearly a year ago. DGIF officers allegedly did not disclose evidence that William Brant of Danville, the driver of a personal watercraft, may have been at fault but was never charged.
Bill Stanley of Moneta represented Hall.
