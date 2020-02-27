The Franklin County Circuit Court opened over 50 search warrants last Wednesday that had previously been sealed to the public. The warrants all relate to the investigation of the murder of Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, who was shot in his home in Hardy on Nov. 9 last year.
The warrants, dated between Nov. 10 and 26, pertained to the manhunt for Michael Alexander Brown, 22, who has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting. The younger Brown eluded arrest for 18 days until he was captured Nov. 27.
During that time, numerous investigators and officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s office, and the F.B.I. engaged in the manhunt and filed search warrants.
- For more information, see the Feb. 26 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.