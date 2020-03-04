For the parents of murdered WDBJ television reporter Alison Parker, their daughter’s violent death keeps coming up, in viral video form, reappearing frequently on YouTube.
As if losing their daughter so tragically weren’t enough for the grieving parents, some YouTubers keep posting the video footage the murder, four and a half years later. Others take the cruelty a step further and allegedly harass Alison’s father, Andy Parker, claiming that his daughter’s murder is a hoax.
In response to the ongoing spread of the nightmarish video on social media, Andy Parker has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against YouTube’s parent company, Google.
- For more information, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
