The Bedford Planning Commission in its Dec. 16 regular meeting, denied to recommend creating an airport district.
According to the commission, there are several alternative scenarios regarding the movement of this effort to the board of supervisors’ public hearing.
If the commission had recommended the denial of the zoning ordinance amendment, then the rezoning could not be heard by the board because a property cannot be rezoned to a district that doesn’t exist.
-For more information, see the Dec. 25 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
