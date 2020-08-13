The deadline for applications for one-time grants of up to $10,000 to assist small businesses in Franklin County is this Friday, Aug. 14.
Franklin County continues to offer Small Business Recovery Grants to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Franklin County began accepting applications on July 20.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors set aside $500,000 to fund the grant pool through the use of a portion of the CARES funding it received from the U.S. Treasury via the Commonwealth of Virginia. To date, the county has received 92 applications from local businesses for a total amount of approximately $365,000 in assistance requests.
The Franklin County Industrial Development Authority and County staff have been working to finalize grant awards and expected the first batch of grant disbursement checks to go out on Aug. 11. Within local allocations of federal CARES Coronavirus relief funds, localities are permitted to use the funds for small business grants.
Specifically, the US Treasury’s guidance allows localities to provide “grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption” due to COVID-19. Interruption includes such things as temporary business closure, reduced revenue, reduction in workforce and various other impacts caused by the pandemic.
The towns of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount have set up their own grant programs to assist town businesses, and those businesses located within a town are eligible to apply for both their respective town grant as well as the Franklin County grant.
Franklin County has structured its grant program to offer maximum awards based on employment levels. Businesses will be able to apply for the maximum grant amount or their actual demonstrable COVID-19 financial impact, whichever is less. Grants are being made on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as funding is available or Aug. 14, whichever occurs first. Interested businesses can view the guidelines of the program and the application at www.franklincountyva.gov.
The grant amount will be based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, excluding the owner: Maximum grant award of $2,500 for 1-5 employees, $5,000 for 6-10 employees, $7,500 for 11-25 employees and $10,000 for 26 or more employees.
