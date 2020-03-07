A Huddleston man was sentenced Tuesday to two and a half years in jail after he wrecked a vehicle while on methamphetamine on May 12, causing a passenger to lose his arm.
According to reports, Owen Dale Bobbitt, 57, of Huddleston, was driving on Whitehouse Road while intoxicated with methamphetamine when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, which wedged the passenger’s arm against the tree. The passenger lost his arm as a result.
Bobbitt was sentenced to a total of 20 years of prison with all but two years and six months suspended. Alford pleas were entered for maiming while driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated after a previous conviction, and driving while intoxicated with a revoked license.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to a crime but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a judge or jury to convict.
Bobbitt was sentenced to 10 years of prison with all years suspended for the maiming while driving while intoxicated charge. He also must serve two years of probation to start upon release and pay a $1,000 fine.
For driving while intoxicated after a previous conviction, he was sentenced to 5 years of prison with three years and nine months suspended. He must serve two years of probation.
He also received 5 years of prison with three years and nine months suspended for driving while intoxicated with a revoked license. He must be on probation for two years for that charge.
A charge of driving under the influence of drugs as a habitual offender was abandoned.
- For more local articles, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.