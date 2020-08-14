The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has decided by a 4-3 vote to push the school date back to the week of Labor Day after having a special meeting on Thursday, August 13.
The board also decided that face masks be mandated for students on buses and inside the public spaces where social distancing is not possible. Depending on certain situations in the classroom, students will be allowed to remove their masks but only at the teacher’s discretion.
“If you are socially distant within that classroom, then you are not required to wear the mask,” said Martin Leamy, who is the chairman of the Board. He said if the teacher feels that the students are not practicing social distancing, then they will notify them to put their masks back on.
