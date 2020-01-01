To give kids a unique way to spend their winter break, ONE Forest School in Huddleston is providing a nature-based crafting event for children ages 2-12 this week. This program offers the kids a unique opportunity to learn how to use basic tools including bow saws, hand drills, whittling knives and hammers.
“We’ve been working really hard on developing our basecamp area,” Huddleston resident and camp director Catherine Eubank said. “It involves a workbench that the kids can use that has a vise attached to it. They’re using those hand drills in conjunction with the vise to drill holes in different pieces of wood.”
Last week, Eubank said that she had the children making ornaments for Christmas trees. The plan for this week is for the kids to make reindeer that they can sit on, according to Eubank. The idea of the camp is for the kids to make different kinds of crafts that they can take home to enjoy.
-For more information, see the Jan. 1 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.