It started as Decoration Day after the Civil War. A day to honor our service members who sacrificed their lives. A day where family and friends would lay flowers on the graves.
It was called Memorial Day after World War I, and in 1971, the fourth Monday of May was declared nationwide to be Memorial Day.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had a moment of silence to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the protection of the nation.
“From the Revolutionary War until today, courageous men and women have donned the uniform of this country and defended it with their very lives,” Sheriff Bill Overton said. “Remembering their sacrifice today, we salute and honor their bravery.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.