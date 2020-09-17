Bluegrass fans in search of socially distanced live music will find two big names performing in October at Smith Mountain Lake.
Music at The Coves will present Lonesome River Band and Junior Sisk with Ramblers Choice Reunion Show on Oct. 10 in a charity event to benefit the Smith Mountain Arts Council and SML Good Neighbors Inc. The program is sponsored by The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Mountain Retreat Living and Harvester Outdoors. All proceeds will be donated to SMAC and SML Good Neighbors.
The show will follow two weeks after the final weekend of Art at The Coves Weekend Art & Music Series, put on by the same group of sponsors.
“After we got the art event off the ground and still had the opportunity to use The Coves as a venue, we figured the obvious next thing was a concert,” said Gary Jackson, general manager of Harvester Performance Center.
Jackson said guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and that food and beverages would be available to purchase. He added that masks and temperature checks will be required.
Tickets are available at harvester-music.com.
Gates will open at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. Junior Sisk will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and Lonesome River Band will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Parking will be free.
The following safety guidelines will be implemented:
● Temperature checks will be conducted upon entrance.
● Attendees are asked to maintain 6 feet between their party and others.
● Masks are required on the grounds unless eating, drinking or seated. Disposable masks will be available.
● Hand sanitizer will be available.
Lonesome River Band
Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Led by five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year and Virginia Country Music Hall of Famer Sammy Shelor, the group holds a line up of award-winning players including vocalist and songwriter Brandon Rickman on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Barry Reed on bass and Jesse Smathers on mandolin and vocals.
The band is celebrating its Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass Album, Turn On A Dime, released by Mountain Home Music Company. The album showcases Lonesome River Band at the top of their creative game. This long-awaited project includes numerous chart songs including the hit “Her Love Won’t Turn On A Dime” that reached the No. 1 spot seven times on the Bluegrass Today Top 20.
Lonesome River Band’s career includes 17 albums, three of which were released in 2012 in celebration of the group’s 30th anniversary. The band received the 2012 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Award for Instrumental Recorded Event of the Year for its song “Angeline the Baker” from its Chronology, Volume One, album along with Sammy Shelor taking home his fifth win as the 2012 IBMA Banjo Performer of the Year.
Lonesome River Band has received other awards from IBMA including Album of the Year, along with numerous awards from SPBGMA including being named Bluegrass Band of Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year and Shelor as Banjo Player of the Year.
Sammy Shelor received the Second Annual Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. In honor of this award, Lonesome River Band with special guest Steve Martin made an appearance and performed on the Late Show with David Letterman on Nov. 11, 2011.
For more than 30 years, Lonesome River Band continues to set the standard in the bluegrass music world. Whether performing on the famous stage of the Grand Ole Opry or headlining major concert events and festivals, their loyal fans continue to support one of the most loved and most influential acts.
Junior Sisk
Junior Sisk is widely recognized as one of today’s top bluegrass vocalists and is a constant reminder that traditional bluegrass is still alive and well. A longtime resident of the Virginia Blue Ridge, his bluegrass pedigree runs deep. Influenced by a father who wrote songs and played guitar and a mother who sang, Sisk first learned to play around age 14. His early influences included The Stanley Brothers, Larry Sparks and Dave Evans, but he often credits the Johnson Mountain Boys with inspiring him to pursue bluegrass professionally.
Sisk first made his mark in bluegrass as a songwriter in the early 1990s, penning classic Lonesome River Band songs like “Game (I Can't Win)” and “Tears Are Blinding Me.” As a member of Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz and Blueridge, he helped define the sound of driving, modern traditional bluegrass. In 1998, Sisk founded the Ramblers Choice band, and released “Sounds of the Mountains” on Rounder Records. After leaving Blueridge in 2006, he reformed Ramblers Choice and began a successful career on Rebel Records.
His 2011 album Heart of a Song helped bring the band into the spotlight and earned the prestigious IBMA Album of the Year Award in 2012. Its single “A Far Cry from Lester and Earl,” which Sisk co-wrote, became a rallying cry for a resurgence of traditional sounds in bluegrass and additionally, received the 2012 Song of the Year Award from the IBMA.
Sisk was further honored when he was named 2013 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year, and his band earned the 2014 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year award. In 2016, “Longneck Blues,” a collaboration with noted singer-songwriter Ronnie Bowman, was named Recorded Event of the Year by the IBMA. Most recently, Sisk received the 2017 Male Vocalist of the Year award from SPBGMA.
In 2015, Sisk signed with Mountain Fever Records and has been turning out hit after hit for them ever since. His most recent album, Load The Wagon, currently tops the National Survey Chart with Bluegrass Unlimited as well as ranking in the top 5 on Bluegrass Today and the Roots Music Chart with various singles multiple times.
Playing a Ramblers Choice Reunion Show will include Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Jamie Harper on fiddle and Jason “Sweet Tater” Tomlin on bass.
