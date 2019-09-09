A Glade Hill woman was killed Monday following a crash in Franklin County.
According to the Virginia State Police, a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Route 671, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the roadway and struck a tree.
The crash occurred Monday at 8:02 a.m., one-tenth of a mile south of Route 1143 in Franklin County.
The driver was identified as Nila J. Pizarro, 67, of Glade Hill. Pizarro was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
