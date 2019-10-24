For the second time this year, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors has authorized negotiations of a contract for the development of the future Westlake trail.
The engineering firm AMT was selected as the consultant that will develop the design of the trail. At its regular meeting Oct. 15, the board of supervisors authorized negotiations for a contract with AMT in the amount of approximately $199,899 as part of the board’s approval of the consent agenda.
A recommendation of the Westlake-Hales Ford Area Plan, the Westlake trail is set to be a loop of roughly two miles in length that will connect to the Jack-O-Lantern Branch Trail at Booker T. Washington National Monument. The county was awarded a federal grant of $783,559 for the design and construction of the trail. The grant requires a local match of $150,000.
-For more information, see the Oct. 23 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
