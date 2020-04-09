Several power outages were reported in the area due to high winds, and a utility pole was down in the area of a brush fire.
In Bedford County, more than 1,800 customers were without power in parts of Goodview, Moneta and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg areas, according to Responding Fire.
In Franklin County, more than 250 customers in parts of Glade Hill and Union Hall were affected.
At the 8400 block of Jeters Chapel Road in Bedford County, Company 13 - Stewartsville responded to a brush fire in which a power line was down, according to Responding Fire.
Units that responded were Brush 13, Brush 13A, Tanker 13, and Engine 13.
