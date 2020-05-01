The Bedford Regional Water Authority board did not move forward with a proposed rate increase at their board meeting April 21.
This was the first time since its formation back in 2012 that the board didn’t move forward with a rate adjustment after a public hearing.
The rates are what the BRWA charges customers for providing water and wastewater treatment to their customers. The BRWA supplies water services and wastewater services to the Town of Bedford, Forest and Smith Mountain Lake.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.