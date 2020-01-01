Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors in its Dec. 17 regular meeting voted to join more than 100 localities, including Bedford County, in becoming a second amendment sanctuary, protecting the second amendment rights of its citizens. According to a series of reports, this resolution was passed in front of more than 300 citizens who attended the meeting in support of gun rights.
With Bedford also having passed this resolution earlier this month, the Smith Mountain Lake area is now a place where gun rights will be protected.
-For more information, see the Jan. 1 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.