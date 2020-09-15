The Town of Rocky Mount has hired a new assistant town manager from a pool of applicants that spanned the country.
Mark W. Moore, a 1998 graduate of Ferrum College and a 22-year veteran of municipal government, will serve as the town’s assistant town manager/director of community development.
Moore comes to Rocky Mount from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. His experience includes positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem as well as Botetourt County. Moore is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management program and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia Southern University.
“I am excited to return to Rocky Mount and the region that helped shape me during my formative undergraduate years,” Moore said. “I look forward to meeting the community, staff and council and working as a team to move Rocky Mount forward.”
During his tenure in Pittsylvania County, Moore guided the parks and recreation department through the addition of staff; oversaw numerous capital campaigns to fund new parks, trails and athletic fields; and spearheaded the acquisition of a community center.
Moore also served as chairman of the county’s leadership team and worked to develop and implement a new revenue-gathering county welcome sign sponsorship program. He helped create an employee-evaluation system and served as the county’s public information officer during COVID-19. He currently serves as the Chatham Rotary Chapter president and has a long history of volunteer and community-lead projects.
“Mark brings the right mix of perspective, enthusiasm, experience and education, and I am very excited to have him as part of the Rocky Mount team,” said Town Manager C. James Ervin.
Moore’s employment with the town will begin Monday, Oct. 5.
