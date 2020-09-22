Friday was POW/MIA Recognition Day. Although the National D-Day Memorial Foundation did not hold an in-person event this year due to COVID-19, a pre-recorded observance is available on dday.org.
The video includes the dedication of a new flag pole to display the National POW/MIA flag year round. In a bipartisan effort last year, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act. The law requires the POW/MIA flag to be displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent federal properties.
Although not a federal site, the memorial stated that it felt compelled to follow the direction of the act and install a permanent fixture to display the POW/MIA flag year round. This is a reminder of those still unaccounted for and fitting tribute to those who endured a prisoner-of-war experience in service to the country.
The new flag pole is adjacent to the Gold Star area of the memorial.
