Walkers, both individuals and teams, are needed for the Saturday, September 14 second annual SML Walk to End Poverty, honoring Jim Cameron and our Neighbors in need. Participants can register online to walk with friends, co-workers or neighbors in the 5k or 10k to help Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) in its effort to end poverty in the Smith Mountain Lake region.
The event, held at Smith Mountain Lake State Park, promises to be a fun day for walkers or runners of all ages. Registration at the park begins at 9 a.m. There will be a pre-Walk stretching session, led by Tracy Sisson of Body Shoppe Fitness, before the 10 a.m. start. Sponsors will participate in a Community Courtyard, with offerings such as free blood pressure checks by Centra Health staffers and a sign-up table for A Simple Gesture SML. After the Walk, starting at 11 a.m., there will be lunch, live music and a kid’s area with face painting and corn hole games.
-For more information, see the September 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
