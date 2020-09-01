The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Smith Mountain Arts Council to announce changes to its 31st Annual Art Show, now scheduled for Oct. 24-25.
Significantly, there will be no evening reception held Friday, Oct. 23. Otherwise, “the show must go on”: artists’ entries will be judged, and monetary awards presented. Distinguished guest artist Ron Boehmer from Lynchburg will be this year’s judge (http://ronboehmer.com).
The show will be open to the public to view the entries on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road (Route 122), Moneta.
Viewing will be limited to small, timed groups of masked visitors only. Award-winning entries in each category will be available on the SMAC website and social media after the event is over Oct. 25.
Adult entrants to this non-juried show must be 18 years of age or older with a limit of four entries per person. Students in grade 9-12 may submit three pieces of art to be judged in the student category. All work must be original. No reproductions, copy work, computer-aided work or photography will be accepted.
Entry forms are available on the SMAC website, www.smithmountainartscouncil.com, and completed forms may be mailed to: SMAC Art Show, P.O. Box 70, Moneta.
All entry forms, with a check made out to “SMAC” for the appropriate entry fee, must be received by Oct. 1. Address additional questions to the above email address or to support@smithmountainartscouncil.com.
Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) works to fulfill its mission to serve as a coordination body for the performing and visual arts in and around the Smith Mountain Lake area. SMAC provides opportunities for individuals and groups to participate in and experience the various forms of arts for their cultural pleasure and enhancement.
Additionally, SMAC works to secure resources and community support for the promotion of the arts. The Council has more than 250 members. To support the arts community at SML and receive member discounts for most events, join SMAC at www.smithmountainartscouncil.com.
