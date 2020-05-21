Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Sica is investigating a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Bedford County that resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday on Route 714, two tenths of a mile west of Route 784 in Bedford County.
A 2004 Kabota RTZ900 ATV failed to yield the right of way while crossing Route 714, and was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forrester, which was traveling west on Route 714.
The driver of the Kabota RTZ900 was identified as Herbert Nelson Martin, 83, of Bedford. Martin was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The 2016 Subaru was driven by Russel K. Alden, 60, also of Bedford. Alden was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.
