The Lake Quilters Guild is using their sewing skills to aid in the COVID-19 response.
According to the Guild President Sue Whitney, about 100 masks so far have been created for delivery to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital.
“Everybody is grinding them out as fast as they can,” she said.
Whitney, a retired employee of Bedford Memorial Hospital, said she was contacted by a representative of Centra Health about making masks. Whitney later put the word out to the guild’s members.
