SML local advocates for public health

Smith Mountain Lake resident and Alzheimer’s state champion Lisa Fournier was among the 60 Alzheimer’s State Champions who traveled to Richmond to meet with state legislators on Thursday last week for a Day on the Hill and to advocate for the 150,000 Virginians impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Specifically, the four key pieces of legislation that the State Champions pushed their legislators to support included Increasing public awareness, early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease; building a dementia-capable workforce; increasing access to home-and community-based services and enhancing the quality of care in residential settings.
“The Alzheimer’s Assciation is looking for dementia case management plan,” Fournier said. “If someone is diagnosed with dementia, a case manager would be assigned to that person and basically guide them along on things like what will happen. It’s not a bill, it’s something that the Alzheimer’s Association has wanted to move forward.”
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.
Fournier met with State Delegate Kathy Byron’s office to discuss some of her concerns as well as to share her story about how she was a caregiver to her mother for 14 years.
