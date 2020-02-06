Independent Wellness advocate Kimberly Tyson, of the company Anatole, held a series of introduction classes in the Smith Mountain Lake area to educate interested participants in essential oils and how they can help with various conditions such as allergies and muscle soreness.
According to Anatole’s website, the company is a wellness company that was established by Tyson in 2016 and believes in a holistic approach to health and wellness. Anatole specializes in the use of essential oils and believe therapeutic grade essential oils are a necessity for an “incredible lifestyle.” Essential oil products are made, however, by the company doTERRA.
“Hopefully these oils will help people have longer healthier lives and not have congenital illnesses going on,” Tyson said. “We’re going to start setting up introduction to oils classes every week, and we’re in the process of figuring out where we’re going to be doing that.”
Tyson was doing these classes monthly, and she explained that she had enough interest now that she wanted to start doing it weekly this month once she can find a location.
“These products are always safe and natural,” Tyson said. “They’re effective because they work and they’re cost effective compared to traditional medicine.”
-For more information, see the Feb. 5 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
