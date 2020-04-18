In a show of support for the Commonwealth’s burgeoning distilled spirits industry, Virginia ABC has enacted temporary shipping privileges for in-state distilleries to Virginia residents while tastings rooms are closed in concert with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Orders.
Virginia distilleries can now ship up to six bottles of liquor or two cases of low-alcohol-beverage products (“LABS” — ready to drink canned cocktails produced from distillate) per consumer per month via common carriers such as UPS and Fed Ex to Virginia residents. Shipping privilege will be rescinded once the Governor’s Executive Orders are lifted.
Virginia ABC also enacted permanent delivery privileges for Virginia distilleries to Virginia residents.
Delivery privileges are separate from shipping privileges in that distilleries can deliver orders direct to consumers by way of distillery employees or third part services such as Grub Hub, Chop Chop and Uber Eats.
Last, most Virginia distilleries also are offering curbside pickup services as well.
To find out more about shipping, delivery and curbside pickup options for the local Twin Creeks Distillery in Rocky Mount, visit their website or call them for more info.
