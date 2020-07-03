Resurrection Catholic Church held its 31st Annual Holy Strokes Charity Golf Tournament on June 22 at The Westlake.
A total of 47 golfers played in the scramble format. Father Sal flight winners, with a score of 56, were Pat Parcells, Mike Hall, Gerry Lewis and Mike Poldiak. Winners of the Deacon Barry flight, with a score of 65, were Brent Barrett, Carolyn Barrett, Mike Hancock and Zack Barrett.
“The Westlake staff did an excellent job, and players raved about the condition of the course,” the church stated. “The box lunches were delicious. Special thanks to RCC volunteers Jim Urban, Max Gaberdiel and Joe Baylor for spending the entire day helping.”
All proceeds will go to SML Good Neighbors, Lake Christian Ministries, and St. Vincent de Paul, providing help to those in need.
Next year’s 32nd annual charity tournament will be held in late June.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.