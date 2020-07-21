The Franklin County Public Library is taking sign-ups for its annual summer reading challenges.
The library is holding two challenges: One designed for children and youth and another for adults. Both include chances to win prizes.
Kids’ Summer Reading Challenge:
Now through Aug. 31, kids aged birth to 18 are invited to participate in the Franklin County Public Library’s summer reading challenge.
Kids can simply read and record 10 books on a reading log that the library will provide. Kids can read any type of book about any topic. For chapter books, every 50 pages count as one book.
The prize for finishing a 10-book reading log is a library-logoed bandana with a blue tie-dyed pattern.
Stop by the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake location during open-to-the-public hours (listed below) and pick up a reading log.
Completed logs are due by Aug. 31. They can be returned at either location on Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
At the time of returning the reading log, kids can pick up a bandana and enter prize drawings for hammocks and gift certificates to local businesses.
Summer Reading Challenge for Adults:
Adults are invited to join the Franklin County Public Library’s annual summer reading challenge.
Sign up in person at the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake location during our open-to-the-public hours (listed below) and pick up a free paperback to kickstart reading.
Now through Aug. 31, read (or listen to) books of your choice and enter book ratings in prize drawings for gift cards to local businesses.
Franklin County Public Library open-to-the-public hours are frequently adjusting due to developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 8, Rocky Mount and Westlake locations are open Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Verify hours by checking https://library.franklincountyva.gov, or by calling (540) 483-3098, option 1 for Rocky Mount; option 2 for Westlake.
