In the Virginia Elections on Tuesday night, David Suetterlein, William Stanley Jr. and Steven Newman, won seats in the Virginia State Senate.
Charles Poindexter, Kathy Byron, Terry Austin and Wendell Walker all won seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
In Franklin County, Allen Dudley Jr. won Commonwealth Attorney, Bill Overton won Sheriff, Margaret Torrence won Commissioner of Revenue, Susan Wray won treasurer and Daphne Jamison won Soil and Water Conservation Director for Blue Ridge District.
Board of Supervisors winners included Ronald Mitchell Jr., Timoth Tatum, Lori Smith and Tommy Cundiff Jr.. School board winners included Ann Alret Greer, Julie Nix, Jon Atchue and P.D. Hambrick.
In Bedford, Wes Nance won Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mike Miller won Sheriff, Julie Creasy won Commissioner of Revenue, Kim Snow won Treasurer and Isaiah Knight won Soid and Water Conservation Director of Peaks of Otter District.
Board of supervisors winners included Mickey Johnson, Tommy Scott, Bob Davis and Tammy Parker.
School Board winners included Susan Mele, Susan Falls Kirby and Martin Leamy.
All results can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
