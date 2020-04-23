Figures from the Virginia Employment Commission show COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the Central Virginia workforce.
Data reported April 9 indicates 7,526 people in the Central Virginia workforce area filed initial claims for unemployment insurance between the weeks of March 14 and April 4. The Central Virginia workforce region includes Bedford County as well as the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, and Campbell along with the city of Lynchburg.
The largest number of claims came from workers in the sector of Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations. There were 1,651 initial claims filed by Central Virginia workers in this category between March 1 and April 4. Other highly impacted job areas include Office and Administrative Support Occupations, which reported 924 initial claims. Personal Care and Service Occupations reported 887 initial claims, followed by Sales and Related Occupations with 801 initial claims.
The Virginia Employment Commission has staff available in the Lynchburg area to assist both workers and employers with the filing process. Staff can be reached by calling the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center at (434) 455-5940.
Virginia Career Works will place a special emphasis on retraining workers for jobs in high demand fields such as manufacturing and healthcare, when conditions improve and allow for appropriate contact.
“We really have nothing with which to compare our current circumstances,” said Nat Marshall, chair of the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board and Virginia Board of Workforce Development. “Our Center is re-deploying many of its assets to help in the battle. We are focusing on the unemployed, but also looking to the future when we come out of this pandemic.”
