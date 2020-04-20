Weichert Realtors — Bridges & Co. in Moneta announced its 2019 Office Award Winners.
The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019. These Weichert-affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 40 states at the year’s end.
• Christina Defibaugh (sales achievement)
• Jennifer Banks (sales achievement)
• Richard Miller (sales achievement)
“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless REALTORS.”
Weichert Realtors — Bridges & Co. is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert Realtors — Bridges & Co., contact Barry Bridges at (540) 721-2560 or mlbridges1@msn.com.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. has grown since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.”
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002 was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2020 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. has offices serving over 350 markets in 40 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.
Each Weichert franchised office is independently owned and operated.
