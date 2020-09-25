A Meet the Candidates/Fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Mango’s Bar & Grill in Moneta.
U.S. Senate Candidate Daniel Gade and 5th District Congressional Candidate Bob Good will be in attendance to share their priorities and positions on the important issues facing our country today and to answer questions. A representative from the Donald Trump campaign also will be in attendance. The guest speaker will be Rich Anderson, recently elected chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
Complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar will be available. As there is no charge to attend, Proud Patriots requests that attendees make a donation to their PAC for immediate distribution to the Trump, Gade and Good campaigns.
U.S. Senate Candidate Daniel Gade is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served the country for more than 20 years in various capacities including combat in Iraq, where he received two purple hearts and other medals. He is a 1997 graduate of West Point and returned in 2011 as professor of political science, economics and leadership.
Congressional Candidate Bob Good is a former manager for CitiFinancial and executive athletic director for Liberty University. He served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, where he became known for his support of lower taxes, economic growth, public safety and the Second Amendment.
Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake is a fairly new and growing organization, dedicated to the principles of smaller and more responsible government, free markets and personal freedoms and responsibilities.
“We are honored to host this event for candidates that are so closely aligned with our purpose,” said President Lorie Smith.
The event will be COVID-19 compliant, so all attendees are asked to wear a mask.
To attend, RSVP no later than Sept. 28 to ceholskey@gmail.com. Capacity is limited, so if wanting to attend, a prompt response is recommended.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.