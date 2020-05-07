Members of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on April 27 unanimously voted on sending a resolution to Gov. Ralph Northam, urging to reopen nonessential businesses in Bedford County.
In the resolution, which was presented by Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss, the board members noted five reasons to why the county should open up. One of them is that Bedford County, along with other rural counties in Virginia, have not been impacted by the virus in large numbers like other heavy populated areas in Virginia.
Another one mentioned was that Bedford County has enough space and size in their local and regional hospitals to treat those infected with the COVID-19 virus. At the time, the total number of coronavirus cases in Bedford County was 25. As of Monday, it sits at 35.
