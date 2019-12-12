Moneta man who ran one of largest malls in nation dies

Charles “Chuck” R. Cope, 71, of Moneta, who was the general manager of the sixth largest mail in the United States — Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia — recently died from complications related to a liver transplant.
The Washington Business Journal reported that the mall was Fairfax County’s first and only $1 billion property, with its success attributed mostly due to the efforts of Cope.
“Once he got involved in the shopping center business, he was in it 100 percent and loved every minute of it,” Cope’s wife, Kathy Cope, told the Washington Business Journal. “He managed it with integrity, and his decisions defined his character.”
Chuck Cope spent his retirement years at Smith Mountain Lake.
He died Nov. 20, and services were held Nov. 23 at Franklin Heights CrossPointe Church in Wirtz. Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, which services Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake, handled arrangements.
According to his obituary, Chuck served two years in the Air Force. He became a manager of a retail store and then graduated to managing shopping centers where he would spend the next 30 years in shopping center management, leasing and development. He managed Lincoln Mall in the suburbs of Chicago before becoming the general manager of Tysons Corner Center.
-For more information, see the Dec. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
