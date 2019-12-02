Michael Brown, who faces a charge of second degree murder of Rodney Brown, was in the attic of Rodney Brown's home on Woodthrush Cir. in Hardy when law enforcement apprehended him, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today.
The sheriff's office stated that in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, the murder investigation led law enforcement authorities, including U.S. Marshals, the Virginia State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, back to the residence.
During a search of the residence, they prepared to enter the attic space when Michael Brown crawled out of the attic and was apprehended by law enforcement without further incident.
"At no point did Michael Brown contact law enforcement and make arrangements to surrender or turn himself in," the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office clarified.
Michael Brown is the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend.
According to inmate information at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, Michael Brown faces charges of non-capital second degree murder and assault — use of a firearm in commission of felony (first offense). There is no bond.
Michael Brown previously faced a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, but according to court documents, a U.S. judge dismissed the charge after the United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia moved to dismiss it.
Michael Brown will face state charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.