Westlake kicks off the holiday season

The Westlake Town Center kicked off the holiday season Thursday last week with its annual Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting.
In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, attractions at the event included live Christmas music by Mark Dubbeld Family, Tate Tuck, the Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy and Vitalize Church.
The event also gave families a chance to get photos with Santa sponsored by Darlene Fuller at Embrace Home Loans; crafts and entertainment for kids and adults by Westlake Library, Hardy, and Smith Mountain Lake YMCA; face painting by Trinity Ecumenical Parish youth group; holiday refreshments offered by Westlake Cinema, Carilion Wellness Westlake, Vitalize and Trinity; live nativity by Vitalize Church; ponies dressed as Santa and an elf by Healing Strides of Virginia and three gift basket giveaways to the Westlake Towne Center businesses.
-For more information, see the Dec. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.