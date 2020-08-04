The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) will participate in the annual National Vintage Boat Day Cruise this Saturday Aug. 8.
This event originated by a wooden boat enthusiast in Canada and was recommended to the Antique and Classic Boat Society as an event that should be scheduled for Smith Mountain Lake.
All wooden boat owners are encouraged to join the cruise. Fiberglass boat owners who have boats manufactured in 1995 or before also are encourage to join in. The cruise will start at the Hales Ford Bridge at 10 a.m. and the compete route and approximate times are listed below for Vintage Boat Day at Smith Mountain Lake:
• 8:45 - 9 a.m.: Meet across the lake from Bridgewater Docks (Marker R28)
• 9 - 9:15 a.m.: Cruise upstream to Marker R37 (Indian Creek)
• 9:15 - 10 a.m.: Cruise downstream to Marker B1 (Bernard’s Landing)
• 10 - 10:20 a.m.: Cruise upstream from Marker B1 to Marker BU5 (Bull Run) and then to Marker BR3 (Little Bull Run)
• 10:20 - 10:35 a.m.: Return to Marker B9 (Christmas Tree Island)
• 10:35 - 11 a.m.: Cruise upstream from B9 to B37 (Magnum Point Marina)
• 11 a.m.: End cruise
The schedule is fluid. The SML Chapter of ACBS stated that members will attempt to stay on time but if they are early to a marker, they may wait, and if behind schedule, they will continue to cruise. Participants do not need to cruise the entire length. They may join and leave when they want.
For further information, contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (540) 719-1216 or email: dave.olson46@gmail.com.
