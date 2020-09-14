September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Bedford Public Library System (BPLS) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
“There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card,” the library system stated. “Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom (and at home) and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.”
This month all Bedford County students and homeschool residents will have the option to sign up for their own card on the BPLS website. Visit the library’s homepage and click on the appropriate age group block to find the signup form. The card will arrive via mail and will allow access to all the online book and research resources from home, school or anywhere.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At the Bedford Public Library System, there are a variety of educational resources and activities, including pre-school programs, family movie nights, crafting demos, online books, online continuing education resources and more. All of this is offered at no cost to library card holders.
The Bedford Public Library System, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up online for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.bplsonline.org or call (540) 586-8911.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.