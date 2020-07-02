The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to allow religious freedom for all citizens of all faiths to gather on the Fourth of July without any restrictions.
“We have a Constitution that guarantees us freedom of assembly,” said District 6 representative Bob Davis. “… I think Bedford County needs to celebrate the Fourth of July. We’ve been too quiet for too long, and we need to celebrate the outdoor events that this nation has celebrated since our history.”
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss then introduced the next resolution, which was authorizing the submission, acceptance and appropriation of a National Register Survey Grant for the Susie G. Gibson School and Bedford Training School. The grant funds are provided by the State Department of Historical Resource. The board voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
The next resolution that was talked about was authorizing the submission, acceptance and appropriation of a grant with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development 2021 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
If awarded the grant, the VATI grant and the match with Shentel will “provide buildout of high speed internet access for 363 homes throughout the county in seven areas that are not covered or under covered by other providers.” The board passed it unanimously.
The board also held a closed session on broadband plans. The meeting that will consist of both the board of supervisors and Broadband Authority will be held in August.
