The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 14, 2020 alerting of shots fired. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, responded to a house in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry Community of Franklin County, VA. Upon arrival, deputies found one deceased subject and an additional subject with gunshot wounds. The wounded subject was transported to the hospital for medical care.
It is very early in the investigation however evidence at the scene indicates that the shooter fled before deputies arrived. Currently there is no known vehicle description or direction of travel. Citizens in the area are advised to be alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483- 6662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.