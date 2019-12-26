2020 Charity Home Tour set

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is looking toward its 30th year. The organization announced the return of eight charities for the 2020 home tour as well as a lineup of participating homeowners.
According to the tour’s Executive Director Sandra Morse, the Charity Home Tour has resulted in nearly $44 million being given to 47 unique charities. At this point, 950 businesses have donated money to sponsor the tour, she added.
“When I look around this room, I think about what a great service we offer our community,” Morse said.
The participating charities of the 2020 Home Tour will include: Adult Care Center of Central Virginia, Agape Center, Bedford Pregnancy Center, Faith Network of Franklin County, Franklin County Family YMCA, Helping Hands of Franklin County, SML Good Neighbors and Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy. Kids’ Haven Lynchburg: A Center for Grieving Children was selected as the alternate charity.
