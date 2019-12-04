Vitalize Church to hold grand opening in its new building

Vitalize Church is again doing church a little bit different.
Having moved out of the Westlake Cinema, the church will hold a grand opening within its new location at 145 Builders Pride Drive in Hardy this Sunday. Vitalize moved into the new facility in early November.
“It’s just a day to invite everybody to come and join us,” said Pastor Tony Gray.
With the use of flashing lights and a live band, worship at Vitalize Church is lively and upbeat with about 120 people in attendance each Sunday. At Vitalize Church, “we preach and teach directly from the Bible,” Gray said.
“Part of what we’ve done as a church is to try to connect with multiple generations of people who have given up church,” he said. “Many have been hurt by church, frustrated by church. We’ve been able to connect with them and reconnect with God.”
Vitalize held its first church service on Easter Sunday 2012. At that time, members met in a post office; that facility is now used by a Mexican restaurant.
-For more information, see the Dec. 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.